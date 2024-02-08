Decision Notice - CIRO Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Miranda Che

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules held on July 12, 2023, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Miranda Sirri Che signed the signatures of six clients on eight account forms and submitted the account forms to the Dealer Member for processing.

The hearing panel issued its reasons for decision on January 17, 2024, which are available at:

Re Che 2024 CIRO 08

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Miranda Che. In particular:

prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO as a mutual fund dealer for a period of three months; and a fine of $14,000

Miranda Che is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, Miranda Che carried on business in the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan area.

