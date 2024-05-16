FREDERICTON, NB, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on March 6, 2024 pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Martin David Hall altered and used to process transactions, 10 account forms in respect of 11 clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, and obtained, possessed and used to process transactions, 15 pre-signed account forms in respect of 15 clients.

The hearing panel issued its reasons for decision on May 3, 2024, which are available at:

Re Hall 2024 CIRO 49

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the $17,500 fine imposed on Martin Hall.

Martin Hall is also required to pay costs in the amount of $2,500.

The violations occurred while Martin Hall was a Registered Representative with the Fredericton branch of Investia Financial Services Inc., at the time an MFDA-regulated firm. Martin Hall is not currently a registrant with a CIRO regulated firm.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website .

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca .

