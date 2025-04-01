TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on February 25, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that, pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, Lineo Poll engaged in personal financial dealings with a client and engaged in an outside business activity without the knowledge or approval of his firm.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on March 18, 2025, which are available at:

Re Poll 2025 CIRO 16

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed a fine of $25,000, disgorgement of $4,600, and successful completion of the Conduct and Practices Handbook examination as a condition of re-registration with CIRO.

Lineo Poll will also pay costs of $5,000.

At all material times, Lineo Poll conducted business with Scotia Capital Inc. in Toronto, Ontario. Lineo Poll is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

