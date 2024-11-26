TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing, pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, held on November 8, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Karen Elisabeth Puzara borrowed monies from a client and thereafter was indebted to the client, which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest that she failed to disclose or otherwise ensure was addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on November 13, 2024, which are available at:

Re Puzara 2024 CIRO 80

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the fine of $25,000 and a suspension from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO for a period of three months imposed on Karen Puzara.

Karen Puzara is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The violations occurred while Karen Puzara conducted business at HollisWealth Advisory Services Inc. and its successor Investia Financial Services Inc. in the London, Ontario area. Karen Puzara continues to be employed within the industry in a registered capacity with Investia Financial Services Inc.

