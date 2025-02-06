Decision Notice - CIRO Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Jordan Michael Snitzler

REGINA, SK, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules held on December 30, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Jordan Michael Snitzler:

obtained, possessed and used to process transactions, three pre-signed account forms in respect of three clients, and altered and used to process transactions, 30 account forms in respect of 26 clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations to show that the alterations were authorized.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision issued on January 29, 2025 are available at:

Re Snitzler 2025 CIRO 07

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed a fine of $18,000 and costs of $2,500 imposed on Jordan Snitzler as part of the settlement.

At all material times, Jordan Snitzler conducted business in the Regina, Saskatchewan area. Jordan Snitzler is currently registered in Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario as a dealing representative with Designed Securities Ltd., a Dealer Member of CIRO.

