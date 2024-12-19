MONTRÉAL, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on November 5, 2024 pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that John Viron facilitated the participation of clients residing in Québec in transactions for which they were not eligible.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on December 9, 2024, which are available at:

Re Viron 2024 CIRO 86

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed a fine of $20,000 and disgorgement of $3,368.91 imposed on John Viron. John Viron is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

At all material times, John Viron conducted business at Desjardins Securities Inc. in the Montréal, Québec area. John Viron continues to be employed in the industry in a registered capacity, currently with Desjardins Securities Inc.

