TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing, pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, held on January 22, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Jacqueline Lynn Hodge.

Jacqueline Hodge admitted to:

a) opening three client accounts, processing transactions, and recording a client's Know Your Client information, based on the instructions of someone other than the client or without the client's authorization, and

b) signing the signature of a client on two documents and permitting someone other than the client to sign a client's signature on a document.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on January 24, 2025, which are available at:

Re Hodge 2025 CIRO 06

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the fine of $15,000, a prohibition from acting as a branch manager or in a supervisory capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO for a period of 6 months and costs of $5,000 imposed on Jacqueline Hodge.

At all material times, Jacqueline Hodge conducted business with PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. in the Slave Lake, Alberta area. Jacqueline Hodge remains registered in Alberta with PFSL Investments Canada Ltd.

