VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on July 15, 2024 pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Gulnar Carlisle signed a client's signature using electronic signature platforms on approximately 84 account forms with respect to 34 clients and submitted the account forms to the Dealer Member for processing, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1.

The hearing panel issued its reasons for decision on July 22, which are available at:

Re Carlisle 2024 CIRO 64

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Gulnar Carlisle agreed to a prohibition from conducting securities related business for 6 months, a fine of $10,000 and costs of $2,500.

The violations occurred while Gulnar Carlisle was a Registered Representative with a North Vancouver, British Columbia branch of Investors Group Financial Services Inc. Gulnar Carlisle is not currently a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

