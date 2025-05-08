CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on March 21, 2025, pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules and the Dealer Member Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued its reasons for decision on April 28, 2025.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision are available at:

Re Perron & Cumberland 2025 CIRO 21

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel found that Gary Edmond Perron failed to disclose and seek pre-approval for activities related to the transfer of shares and control of an offshore corporation to himself, and Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc. (CPWM) failed to adequately address red flags and questions regarding the activities and continued to allow Gary Perron's trading despite the red flags.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Gary Perron agreed to pay a fine of $200,000 and costs of $50,000, and CPWM agreed to pay a fine of $150,000.

At the time of the contraventions, Gary Perron conducted business at CPWM from the Bahamas. Gary Perron continues to work as a Registered Representative with CPWM. CPWM is a CIRO-regulated Dealer Member based in Toronto, Ontario.

