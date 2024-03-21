Decision Notice - CIRO Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Fortrade Canada Limited

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules on February 20, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Fortrade Canada Limited (Fortrade), an order execution only (OEO) firm, made recommendations to clients notwithstanding that the CIRO rules prohibit Dealer Members from providing recommendations to clients holding OEO accounts. Fortrade also failed to establish and maintain a supervisory system that was reasonably designed to achieve compliance with CIRO requirements and failed to retain adequate records to demonstrate compliance with CIRO requirements.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated March 11, 2024, are available at:

Re Fortrade Canada, 2024 CIRO 36

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Fortrade. In particular:

a) fine of $2,000,000,

b) payment of US$703,478.91 to clients with unresolved recommendation-related complaints received as of July 7, 2023, and representing net losses incurred by the clients up to November 9, 2022, the date of the Temporary Order,

c) creation of a fund of US$6,000,000 (Fund) to be used to make payments to eligible clients who make a claim to the Fund,

d) retention, in a location in Ontario, Canada, of telephone call recordings of calls with Fortrade clients for seven years from the date of each call, and

e) the Temporary Order will remain in effect until Fortrade has satisfied the above terms and notice has been provided to eligible clients in respect of their ability to make a claim to the Fund.

Fortrade is also required to pay costs in the amount of $100,000.

