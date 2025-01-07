TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on December 3, 2024 pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Emilio Nafarrate failed to make diligent inquiries in relation to a proof of funds letter he created for a potential client.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on December 19, 2024, which are available at:

Re Nafarrate 2024 CIRO 92

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the following sanctions imposed on Emilio Nafarrate as part of the settlement.

a) a fine of $14,000,

b) a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO for a period of nine months commencing October 19, 2023, and

c) successful completion of the Conduct and Practices Handbook Course or an equivalent as mandated by CIRO.

Emilio Nafarrate is also required to pay costs in the amount of $3,000.

At the time of the contravention, Emilio Nafarrate was a Registered Representative at an Ontario branch of RBC Dominion Securities Inc., a CIRO-regulated firm. Emilio Nafarrate is not currently registered in the investment industry in any capacity.

