TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on August 20, 2025 pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued its reasons for decision on August 28, 2025.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision are available at:

Re Cappola 2025 CIRO 44

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel held that Domenic Cappola:

(a) failed to learn the essential facts relative to the clients (condominium corporations), and that pursuant to the Condominium Act, the clients could only invest in eligible securities, which did not include the mutual funds he recommended to them;

(b) failed to take steps to understand the structure, features, and risks of the mutual funds he recommended to the clients; and

(c) failed to ensure that the mutual fund purchases he recommended and processed for the clients were suitable for them.

The hearing panel also confirmed a fine of $30,000 and costs of $2,500 imposed as part of the settlement.

At all material times, Domenic Cappola conducted business in the Richmond Hill, Ontario area as a dealing representative with Investors Group Financial Services Inc. Domenic Cappola is currently registered as a dealing representative with Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

