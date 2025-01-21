TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on December 13, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that, pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, Darren Clayton Carrigan engaged in unapproved outside business activities.

The hearing panel issued their reasons for decision on January 17, 2025, which are available at:

Re Carrigan 2025 CIRO 03

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed a fine of $35,000 and a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any CIRO-regulated firm for a period of six months commencing February 1, 2023.

Darren Carrigan was a Registered Representative with Dominick Capital Corporation from 2016 to 2019 and Gravitas Securities Inc. from 2019 to 2023. Darren Carrigan is not currently employed with a CIRO-regulated firm.

