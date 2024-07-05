TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on May 1, 2024 pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Allen Murphy facilitated off-book investments for his clients without his firm's consent.

The hearing panel issued its Reasons for Decision on June 25, 2024, which are available at:

Re Murphy 2024 CIRO 57

In its Reasons for Decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Allen Murphy, in particular:

a fine of $35,000 , a one-month suspension, and a two-month strict supervision by his employer.

Allen Murphy is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The violations occurred while Allen Murphy was a Registered Representative with the Thornhill branch of CIBC World Markets Inc. Allen Murphy continues to be employed in the industry in a registered capacity.

