REGINA, SK, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing, pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, between Enforcement Staff and Abram Edward Toews held on February 21, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued its reasons for decision on March 11, 2025.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision are available at:

Re Toews 2025 CIRO 15

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel found that Abram Toews or the assistant for whom he was responsible, obtained, possessed and used to process transactions, 22 pre-signed account forms in respect of 13 clients and altered or used to process transactions, two account forms in respect of two clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations to show that the alterations were authorized.

The hearing panel confirmed a fine of $14,000 and costs of $3,000 imposed on Abram Toews as part of the settlement.

At all material times, Abram Toews conducted business as a dealing representative with Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. in the Regina, Saskatchewan area. Abram Toews is still within the industry in a registered capacity with Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.

