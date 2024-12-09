Decision Notice - CIRO Hearing Panel issues decision and reasons in the matter of Lorne Stuart Allison

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules on October 17, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has found that Lorne Stuart Allison engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account or through the facilities of the Dealer Member.

The hearing panel has imposed the following sanctions on Lorne Allison:

a) a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO, and

b) a fine of $70,000.

Lorne Allison is also required to pay costs in the amount of $10,000.

The hearing panel's decision and reasons dated November 26, 2024, is available at:

Re Allison 2024 CIRO 84

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Lorne Allison carried on business in the Vancouver Island, British Columbia area. Lorne Allison is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

