TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Following hearings held on October 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that James O'Reilly engaged in personal financial dealings with clients in contravention of the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules and imposed the following sanctions:

a) a bar from re-registration with CIRO for three months, and

b) a fine of $30,000.

James O'Reilly is also required to pay costs in the amount of $20,000.

The hearing panel's decision can be found at:

Re O'Reilly 2025 CIRO 09

The violations occurred while James O'Reilly was a Registered Representative with Assante Capital Management Inc. James O'Reilly is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctionss including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

