TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - A hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), issued its Reasons for Decision dated March 10, 2023, in connection with a disciplinary hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on February 8, 10-11, 2022, July 20, 2022 and September 20, 2022, in the matter of Amin Mohammad Ali.

On March 14, 2022, Amin Mohammad Ali applied to the Ontario Securities Commission for a Hearing and Review of the hearing panel's decision on misconduct, pursuant to section 21.7 of the Securities Act (the Act)1.

On December 22, 2023, the Capital Markets Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision, dismissing Amin Mohammad Ali's application.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision is available: Reasons and Decision: In the Matter of Amin Mohammed Ali

