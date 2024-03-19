TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a penalty hearing held on January 30, 2024, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules imposed the following sanctions on Leszek Dziadecki:

A permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of, or in association with, any Dealer Member of CIRO who is registered as a Mutual Fund Dealer, and a fine of $300,000

Leszek Dziadecki is also required to pay costs in the amount of $30,000.

The reasons for decision on penalty dated March 11, 2024, can be found at:

Re Dziadecki, 2024 CIRO 35

In earlier reasons for decision dated September 26, 2023, the hearing panel found that Leszek Dziadecki:

engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or conducted through its facilities by recommending, selling, or facilitating the sale of syndicated mortgage investments to clients and other individuals, and engaged in unapproved outside business activities in relation to syndicated mortgage investments.

The reasons for decision on liability can be found at:

Re Dziadecki, 2023 CIRO 15

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Leszek Dziadecki conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area

