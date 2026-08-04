Decibel to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 20, 2026

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in Canadian branded cannabis manufactured products and global medical exports, announces that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results pre-market on Thursday, August 20, 2026. The Company will host a live conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. MDT the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 for Canadian participants and 1-(888)-880-3330 for U.S. participants, referencing conference ID 6188739, or online at https://registrations.events/easyconnect/6188739/recImCiv2oO7MWwb0/.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company with a strong foundation in the Canadian adult-use market, built on leading brands including General Admission, Qwest and Standard Issue. The Company focuses on disciplined innovation, consistent product quality and strong brand execution. Alongside its leadership position in Canada, Decibel is a significant and growing participant in international cannabis markets. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, a cultivation facility in Battleford, Saskatchewan, and an EU GMP licensed cultivation and processing facility in Chatham, Ontario.

www.decibelcc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.

For More Information Contact: Decibel Cannabis Company Inc., Benjamin Sze, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 1-844-993-4769