Decibel Launches General Admission 'Blinker' Closed Loop Vape System

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a leading manufacturer of cannabis ready to consume products, is pleased to announce the launch of General Admission 'Blinker' closed loop vape system of products. These products are expected to be available to order for licensed retailers in British Columbia the week of October 16th, in Ontario on October 19th, in Saskatchewan the week of October 23rd, in Alberta on November 3rd and in Manitoba by mid-November.

"Blinker positions Decibel to meet consumer demand for a better vape experience that delivers bold flavours, smart innovation, best-in-class airflow and superior reliability in performance" said Warren Matzelle, Chief Marketing and Product Officer. "The game-changing Blinker vape system features industry-leading innovation to address the many consumer pain points with existing vape products in today's market. Blinker lets the consumer focus on having an enjoyable, problem-free vape experience."

Decibel welcomes you to discover more about the future of vaping with the General Admission Blinker closed loop vape system, please visit www.generaladmission.ca/blinker

The initial products expected to be launched for the General Admission Blinker system are:

Tiger Blood 0.95g vape pod

Peach Rizz 0.95g vape pod

5 Loco 0.95g vape pod

Essentials Mixer Pack 4x0.28 vape pods

Social Sampler Pack 4x0.28g vape pods

Blinker Vape Battery

Key Highlights of the General Admission Blinker System include:

Large initial assortment of flavours and SKUs which consumers have shown to love in other formats like infused pre-rolls, 510 vape cartridges and edibles

Blinker vape pods will be line priced with existing General Admission 510 vape cartridges

Blinker vape batteries will be priced in-line with standard 510 batteries, making the system comparable in cost to the 510 system for consumers

Smart pod technology reduces common vape issues like, clogging and leaking, with best-in-class airflow, vapour production and flavour

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

