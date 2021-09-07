SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Correctional Service Canada

On September 5, 2021, Jean-François Roy, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Roy had been serving an indeterminate sentence for first degree murder since August 6, 2021.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Lens Pavrette, Acting Assistant Warden, Management Services, Regional Reception Center, (450) 478-5977 ext 7120