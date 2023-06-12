SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - On June 8, 2023, Serge Gagnon, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of ten years and six months for robbery, since May 19, 2023.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.

