SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 2, 2022, Daniel Bertrand, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, Mr. Bertrand had been serving since January 21, 2020 a two-year sentence, followed by a 10-year long-term supervision order, for assault with a weapon, sexual assault, threats to cause injuries and to cause death.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

