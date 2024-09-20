Sep 20, 2024, 14:48 ET
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 19, 2024, Jano Vincent, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the person was 38 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence since July 11, 2024.
The person's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
