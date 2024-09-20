SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 19, 2024, Jano Vincent, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the person was 38 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence since July 11, 2024.

The person's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Regional Reception Centre

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website Correctional Service Canada - Canada.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]