SASKATOON, SK, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 6, 2021, Phillip Vince, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Vince had been serving a life sentence for First Degree Murder and Manslaughter. His sentence commenced October 3, 1977.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

