SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - On February 17, 2023, Thomas Heit, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on June 26, 1987, for sexual assault and utter threat to cause death or harm.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

