Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

News provided by

Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Nov 16, 2020, 16:59 ET

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 15, 2020, Hans Kroeger, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Kroeger had been serving an indeterminate sentence for Indecent Assault of a Male since December 21, 1981.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links
CSC Website 
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody 
Regional Psychiatric Centre

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Lesia Sorokan, Deputy Warden, Regional Psychiatric Centre, 306-975-4166

Organization Profile

Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region