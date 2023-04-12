LAVAL, QC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 10, 2023, Renald Lepage, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of four years for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of persons under the age of 16 since December 7, 2022.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]