LAVAL, QC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 9, 2023, Richard Beaudoin, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence which commenced on April 27, 1984 for second degree murder.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca .

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]