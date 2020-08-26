Death of an inmate from the Federal Training Centre

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - On August 24, 2020, Jean Paul Neashish, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Neashish had been serving a sentence of six years for indecent assault, acts of gross indecency, sexual interference, rape, sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault since October 11, 2016.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

