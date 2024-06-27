LAVAL, QC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 24, 2024, Jacques Dumont, an inmate from the Federal Training Center, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the person had been serving a sentence of 5 years and 8 months since September 3, 2021, for sexual assault.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

