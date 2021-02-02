Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - On February 1, 2021, Hardisty Ballantyne, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Ballantyne, had been serving a sentence of two years, six months and 28 days for Robbery – Use of Restricted/Prohibited Firearm and Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking/Recognizance x3 since April 24, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Stony Mountain Institution

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Laura Kirby, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Stony Mountain Institution, 431-277-2640