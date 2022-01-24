STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - On January 23, 2022, James Flatfoot, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 5 years 3 months and 22 days for robbery, possession and use of a firearm and flight from a peace officer since December 16, 2021.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Stony Mountain Institution

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Laura Kirby, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Stony Mountain Institution, 431-277-2640