STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - On March 1, 2021, Dwayne Simard, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Simard had been serving a sentence of 2 years, 8 months and 15 days for Aggravated Assault since November 16, 2017.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Laura Kirby, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Stony Mountain Institution, 431-277-2640