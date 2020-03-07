Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
Mar 07, 2020, 15:17 ET
STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, March 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada
On March 7, 2020, Adrian Young, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of his death, Mr. Young, 39 years old, had been serving a sentence of 30 years for manslaughter, attempted murder with use of firearm, and aggravated assault since June 29, 2001.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
For further information: J.L. Myers, Assistant Warden Management Services, Stony Mountain Institution, 204-509-1798
