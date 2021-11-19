Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
Nov 19, 2021, 19:34 ET
STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada
On November 19, 2021, Jesse Thomas, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of his death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 8 years 9 months and 11 days for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and trafficking in schedule I/II Substance since March 16, 2020.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
For further information: Laura Kirby, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Stony Mountain Institution, 431-277-2640
