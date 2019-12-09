Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 8, 2019, Tyson Roulette, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Roulette, 34 years old, had been serving a life sentence for Mischief Causing Danger to Life, Attempted Murder – Use Firearm, and Manslaughter since January 31, 2011.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

