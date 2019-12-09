Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
Dec 09, 2019, 17:06 ET
STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 8, 2019, Tyson Roulette, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.
At the time of his death, Mr. Roulette, 34 years old, had been serving a life sentence for Mischief Causing Danger to Life, Attempted Murder – Use Firearm, and Manslaughter since January 31, 2011.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Stony Mountain Institution
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
For further information: J.L. Meyer, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Stony Mountain Institution, 204-344-5111 ext. 5120
Share this article