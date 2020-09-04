Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 3, 2020, Roger Jackson, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Jackson had been serving a life sentence for Attempted Murder, Robbery, Robbery with Threats of Violence, Second Degree Murder, Traffic in Narcotics, Use of Firearm While Committing, and Utter Forged Document since January 27, 1972.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

For further information: Kelly Dae Dash, Media Relations Advisor, Regional Headquarters, Correctional Service Canada, 306-241-0340, [email protected]