Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 22, 2024, Dean Young, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 8 years, 10 months and 27 days for Aggravated Assault, Break and Enter and Commit, and Careless Use/Storage of a Firearm since May 13, 2022.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Mia Schewaga, A/Media Relations Officer - Prairies, Regional Headquarters, (306)-203-2019