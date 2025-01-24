Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
News provided byCorrectional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Jan 24, 2025, 14:28 ET
STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - On January 23, 2025, Shane Kruchak, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 50 years old and had been serving a sentence of 2 years, 6 months and 18 days since December 4, 2024.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Stony Mountain Institution
Follow us on social media
- Correctional Service of Canada (Facebook)
- @CSC_SCC_en (X)
- @CSCsccEN (Youtube)
- Correctional Service Canada (LinkedIn)
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258
Share this article