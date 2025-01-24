Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - On January 23, 2025, Shane Kruchak, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 50 years old and had been serving a sentence of 2 years, 6 months and 18 days since December 4, 2024.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258