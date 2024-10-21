Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 20, 2024, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody. The individual's name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victims.

At the time of death, the inmate was 62 years old and had been serving a sentence of 7 years, 10 months and 4 days since May 15, 2023.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

