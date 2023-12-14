STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - On December 12, 2023, Andrew Rae, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 2 years, 9 months and 16 days for manslaughter since November 10, 2023.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

