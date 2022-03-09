Death of an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 9, 2022, Brendan Vermette, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Vermette had been serving a sentence of 2 years and 8 months and 8 days for trafficking in a schedule I/II substance since September 20, 2021.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Saskatchewan Penitentiary

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Angie Sinclair, Acting Deputy Warden, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-765-8003