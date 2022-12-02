PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 1, 2022, Raymond Stonechild, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, died while in our custody.

At the time death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault since February 28, 2008.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203