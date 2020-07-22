Death of an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - On July 21, 2020, Dennis Bunn, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Bunn had been serving an indeterminate sentence for assault causing bodily harm and second degree murder since September 28, 1981.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

For further information: Lee Anne Skene, Deputy Warden, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, (306) 765-8000