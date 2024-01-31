PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 29, 2024, Rocky Meechance, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 2 years, 11 months and 18 days for flight from peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, breaking and entering to commit an offence (not a dwelling), accessory after the fact, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, since August 15, 2022.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

