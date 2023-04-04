SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 3, 2023, Marc-André Gaudreault, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of two years, which commenced on January 12, 2023, for robbery, break and enter, failure to comply and escape from lawful custody.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Jonathan Huet, Deputy Warden, act, 450-478-5977