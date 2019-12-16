Death of an inmate from Regional Reception Centre

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 14, 2019, Guy Dumas, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, in the Region of Quebec, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Dumas, 64 years old, had been serving a sentence of 2 years, for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and possession trafficking in narcotics since October 10, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Richard Marier, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Regional Reception Centre, 450-487-5977 ext. 7130