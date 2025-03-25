News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Mar 25, 2025, 17:05 ET
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - On March 22, 2025, Dominic Poirier, an inmate from the Regional Reception Center, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 29 years old and had been serving a sentence of 3 years and 9 months since February 6, 2025.
The person's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
Patricia Tranchemontagne, Assistant Warden, Management Services, 450-478-5977
